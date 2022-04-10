Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $357,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,581 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

