Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,134 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $165.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

