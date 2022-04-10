Dynamic (DYN) One Day Volume Hits $74.00

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.51 or 0.07609318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00262900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00766377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00547545 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00387516 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.