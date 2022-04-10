Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $124.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

