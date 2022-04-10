Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52-week low of $137.56 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.