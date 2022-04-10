eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,072 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

