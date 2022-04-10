Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 16,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 17,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the acquisition of precious metal royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

