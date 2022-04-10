Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,660 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

AMAT opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.