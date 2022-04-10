Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 340.00 at Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from 300.00 to 340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.28.

NYSE EQNR opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

