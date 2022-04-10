Ergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $152.81 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00011040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.35 or 0.07617117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00264201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00766949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.29 or 0.00565014 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00390208 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

