Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $998,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after buying an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after buying an additional 200,262 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

