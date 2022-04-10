Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $227,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
HUM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.81. 968,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
