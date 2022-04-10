Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $227,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.81. 968,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.