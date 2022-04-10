Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.11. 4,504,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

