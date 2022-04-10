Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 950 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.38% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 221.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. 10,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,213. The company has a market cap of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

