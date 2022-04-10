Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. 5,940,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $93.14 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

