Everett Neville Sells 999 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

CI stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average is $223.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.