Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.