Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

EVRG stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

