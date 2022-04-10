Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $87,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.84. 1,662,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,291. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.