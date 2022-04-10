Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

