Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,173,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $418.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.61 and a 200-day moving average of $433.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.