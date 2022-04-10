FairGame (FAIR) Price Down 7.2% This Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. FairGame has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $982,069.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001597 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046558 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00242535 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

