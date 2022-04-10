FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2,348.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.00 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

