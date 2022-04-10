FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

