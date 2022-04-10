FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

