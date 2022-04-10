FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

