FDx Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $266.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.05. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.