FDx Advisors Inc. Has $661,000 Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

