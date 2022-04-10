FDx Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,278,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

