FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,519,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

