FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

