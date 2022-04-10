FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 973 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,079,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after buying an additional 67,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

