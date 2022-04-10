Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

