Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.