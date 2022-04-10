Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

