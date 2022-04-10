FIO Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.31 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $48.51 million and $3.31 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 819,360,266 coins and its circulating supply is 487,071,056 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

