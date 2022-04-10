FirmaChain Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07582274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.96 or 0.99940736 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

