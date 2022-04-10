First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.