First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.85. 3,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.