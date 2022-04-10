First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.78. 47,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 90,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.