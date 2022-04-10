First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $95.82. Approximately 30,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 40,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.