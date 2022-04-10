First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 18,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.