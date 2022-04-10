FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 2,320,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,776. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

