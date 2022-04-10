Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. 1,019,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,474. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

