Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 389.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Flowserve worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

