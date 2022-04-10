Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 528,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,745. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

