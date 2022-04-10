FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,629 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000.

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

