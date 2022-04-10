GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.22 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $107,190.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00264201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001503 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,585,373 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

