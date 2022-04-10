Gayn Erickson Sells 5,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 201,607 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

