Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

